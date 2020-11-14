Minimal Review & Submission Brainstorm

Notifications to tie it all together
Invite reviewers
Keep invited reviewers from seeing authors/contributors
Author still listed as first event in review thread
Reviewer member role at pub level?
Review settings at pub level: blindness/access
Totally separate threads
1 combined thread
Authors can see review thread but not vice versa
Reviewers can see author thread but not vice versa
Review threads — need a way to have separate threads for author/admin and reviewer/admin.
Author thread: scoped to pub mods & above
Reviewer threads: scoped to individual review members & pub admins
Some kind of default text for review?
Notifications
Pub submitted for review: notification goes to admin
Review member added: notification goes to review
Reviewer thread new comment: notification to pub admins
Author thread new comment: notification to pub mods and above
Notification of submissions
Submission templates
Stripped down version of Pub draft view — only need to edit doc and click button. Don’t need all these settings.
Submission block — options, including template
Permissions for submission via this block
Editor with template