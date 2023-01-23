OER Pub[Pub] Crawl Event

For our second Pub[Pub] crawl, we are focusing on OER! We’ll feature communities working to publish or discuss OER resources, where you can learn about their work and engage in an open public discussion about OER-related issues and ideas. This event will be on:

TUESDAY MARCH 14TH, AT 11 AM ET.

REGISTER HERE

Presenters will include: Abbey Elder (OER in Promotion & Tenure; and “Is this OER?”, Iowa State University), Kyle Delinger (Domestic Knowledge and Gender & Sexuality, Wake Forest University), Suzanne Hill (Academic Entrepreneurship, University of Pennsylvania), Joey Eschrich (Frankenbook, Arizona State University), Vanessa Rosa (The Cuvette), and Samuel Driver (Global Health Network).

Other OER PubPub communities include (this is likely not a comprehensive list): North Central Michigan College, COBRA Master Class, Wicked Problems Wolfpack Solutions, MIT Language courses, OER Faculty Toolkit for NCCC, Open Repository Pedagogy, and Open Design.

Recording

Captions auto-generated by Premiere.

Introduction: [0:00]

Abbey Elder [1:07]

Kyle Delinger [9:20]

Suzanne Hill [20:28]

Joey Eschrich & Bob Beard [32:00]

Vanessa Rosa [43:51]

Samuel Driver [49:00]

Discussion [58:00]