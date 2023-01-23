Skip to main content
KF Notes
SearchLoginLogin or Signup
pub crawlKF News
Published on Feb 23, 2023

OER Pub[Pub] Crawl Event

Hosted on March 14, 2023 @ 11 AM ET. Join us to chat about all things OER! 
by PubPub Team
Published onFeb 23, 2023
OER Pub[Pub] Crawl Event
·

For our second Pub[Pub] crawl, we are focusing on OER! We’ll feature communities working to publish or discuss OER resources, where you can learn about their work and engage in an open public discussion about OER-related issues and ideas. This event will be on:

TUESDAY MARCH 14TH, AT 11 AM ET.

REGISTER HERE

Presenters will include: Abbey Elder (OER in Promotion & Tenure; and “Is this OER?”, Iowa State University), Kyle Delinger (Domestic Knowledge and Gender & Sexuality, Wake Forest University), Suzanne Hill (Academic Entrepreneurship, University of Pennsylvania), Joey Eschrich (Frankenbook, Arizona State University), Vanessa Rosa (The Cuvette), and Samuel Driver (Global Health Network).

Other OER PubPub communities include (this is likely not a comprehensive list): North Central Michigan College, COBRA Master Class, Wicked Problems Wolfpack Solutions, MIT Language courses, OER Faculty Toolkit for NCCC, Open Repository Pedagogy, and Open Design.

Recording

Captions auto-generated by Premiere.

Timestamps:

Introduction: [0:00]

Abbey Elder [1:07]

Kyle Delinger [9:20]

Suzanne Hill [20:28]

Joey Eschrich & Bob Beard [32:00]

Vanessa Rosa [43:51]

Samuel Driver [49:00]

Discussion [58:00]

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
Comments
0
?
Login to discuss
comment
No comments here
Why not start the discussion?
KF Notes
KF Notes
Published with