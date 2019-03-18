Distributed "Review Stack"

Overview

This document imagines a distributed review and curation ecosystem where the primary activity is the awarding of badges to papers. Badges in this ecosystem are a simple dual assertion: that a paper was reviewed, and that the review conforms to a specified review policy. A badge’s meaning can be almost anything and is up to the badge provider to define. They can be used to do everything from simply tag a paper as part of a collection (ie curation), subjectively judge a paper positively or negatively (ie peer review), certify it as meeting some kind of objective criteria (ie statistical review), and beyond.

Diagram

The goal of the ecosystem should be to build at least one complete stack (on the left) for every paper — even if the ultimate badge is just that the paper doesn’t need review, or that it has been added to a collection by the badge provider.

Features

Posting of review policies (aka criteria) by journals and third-party reviewers

Assertion and depositing of reviews of a given paper (or papers) by multiple parties

Verification of reviews by multiple verifiers

Depositing of badges — a signed assertion that a review conforms to a review policy — to platforms that verify and distribute the badge.

Requesting badges based on history of reviews from multiple parties

Curating papers by posting badges with self-contained reviews

Cross-platform discoverability of reviews given to papers

Cross-platform discoverability of badges given to papers

Use Cases

Traditional Publisher

In this case, a traditional publisher provides every part of the stack, including a review policy that is referenced within the review object itself. The benefit is that providing this is simple, and requires very little work on the part of the publisher — just a few additions to article metadata. However, it might be seen as less trustworthy by the community than a stack with multiple parties involved.

Audited Review

In this case, a traditional publisher provides a badge for one of their papers, references a standard review type, and submits the badge to a review auditing service that verifies the badge conforms to their standards. Essentially, an auditor is asserting that a review was done to their standards. This provides a layer of verification that may add to community trust compared to a fully self-provided stack.

Third Party Review Service

In this case, a third party — could be a review service or a society — provides a badge for a paper published on a pre-print server based on a review they conducted and submits it to a platform. This could be part of their editorial operation, or in response to a request from an author. In this example, the review policy is the standard one published by the third party that they use for reviews of this type, but it could be self-contained or they could reference a standard type published by a review auditor.

Iterative Review

In this case, a third party — could be a review service or a society — provides a badge for a paper published on a blog based on multiple reviews published across the web by different parties and submits it to a platform. Essentially, they’re saying that the combination of all the independent reviews meets their requirements for a badge.

Editorial Curation

In this case, a third party — it could be a society or publisher — provides a badge for a paper on a preprint server that names it as part of a collection and includes a self-asserted review policy and, if they’re providing editorial commentary, a link to a review on their site. Essentially, they’re saying that they have chosen to include this paper in a collection with other papers that have been given the same badge.

Review Discoverability

Anyone can ask any platform or auditor if they have badges for a given article (initially by DOI). This allows publishers to display third-party badges on their sites, for statistical analysis of badges, etc.

Actors

Author

Someone who writes a paper.

Paper Hoster

Someone who hosts a paper. This can be:

Journals/publishers

Pre-print servers

Platforms

Individuals (ie bloggers)

Reviewer

Someone who provides a review of a paper or multiple papers. This can be:

Individual, independent reviewers

Journals/Publishers

Third-party review services (ie societies)

Bots providing automated reviews (ie statistical)

Review Policy Maintainer

Someone who maintains a review policy that, if met, merits a badge. This can be:

Journals/publishers

Third-party review services (ie society)

Review auditors (ie PRT)

Badge Provider

Someone who provides a badge by asserting that a review (or multiple reviews) of a paper meets the requirements of a review policy. This can be:

Journals/publishers

Third-party review services (ie societies)

Review auditors (ie PRT)

Badge Verifier

Someone who verifies that a badge is valid and provides a list of badges others can query. This can be:

Review auditors (ie PRT)

Platforms (ie HHMI/F1000)

Journals/publishers

Self-verified (ie for curation, where verification isn’t needed)

Objects

Paper

A scholarly work in any format, published on the web.

Paper Hosters

Preprint servers

Journals/Publishers

Platforms

Individuals (ie bloggers)

Review Policy

A human- and machine-readable description of a review process published by a policy maintainer. Essentially, a specification for a type of review. Scales from simply “a review happened” to any number of arbitrary requirements (ie non-blind with at least 1 statistical reviewer).

Policy Maintainers

Review auditors (ie PRT)

Journals/Publishers

Third-party review services (ie societies)

Format: JSON/XML/YAML document compiled to HTML

Locations

Published to review audit sites (PRT)

Published to journal sites

Published to publisher sites

Deposited to repository (ie Crossref)

Directly asserted inside reviews

Directly asserted inside badges

Linked to inside reviews

Linked to in JATS/paper metadata

Linked to from article page on publisher site in HTML metadata

Attributes

Name

Maintainer

List of review requirements (ie blindness, number of reviewers, etc.)

List of possible outcomes

Review

A human- and machine-readable assertion that a review took place published by a reviewer. Scales from simply “a single review happened” to a full version history of a multi-step review process with reviewer contacts, comments, scores, etc.

Reviewers

Journals

Publishers

Third-party reviewer services (ie societies)

Individual reviewers

Bots providing automated reviews (ie statistical)

Format: JSON/XML/YAML document compiled to HTML

Locations

Linked to in JATS/paper metadata

Linked to from article page on publisher site in HTML metadata

Deposited to repository (ie Crossref)

Deposited to pre-print servers

Published to third-party review sites

Published to review & curation platforms (ie HHMI platform, F1000, etc.)

Directly asserted inside badges

Attributes

* = required

Paper (or papers) reviewed (link, doi, etc.)

Asserter (can be anonymous/pseudonymous, can be a single reviewer, or an organization)

Description

Asserted outcome

Review policy (link or self-contained)

List of review events (ie reviewers, blindness, comments left, etc.) To be further specified and somewhat standardized — but it should be designed to accommodate something as simple as “3 anonymous reviewers showed up” or as complex as showing every change to a document during a review. A simplified version could be posted publicly, while a more complex version could be kept behind a paywall, functioning as subscription content.



Badge

A digitally signed assertion provided by a badge provider and verified by a bade verifier that a review or collection of reviews conforms to a review map.

Badge Providers

Journals/publishers

Third-party review services (ie society)

Review auditors (ie PRT)

Badge Verifiers

Platforms

Review auditors (ie PRT)

Journals/publishers

Format: JSON/XML/YAML document

Locations

Journal & publisher sites, linked from paper metadata

Published to third-party review sites

Published to review & curation platforms (ie HHMI platform, F1000, etc.)

Attributes

Badge name

Badge images (for different outcomes)

Badge authority (ie self, society, review auditor, etc.)

Link to paper

Review (link or self-contained)

Review map (link or self-contained)

Digital signature

Platform

A site where badges are audited, verified, and curated. Badges contain links to papers and reviews, so hosting those objects locally are not necessary, but platforms can choose to host papers and reviews.

Auditor

Any service that verifies and makes badges discoverable, including platforms.