Updates Towards a Community Publishing Ecosystem🌱

Our team is finding energy in the onset of spring and sunnier days. And, as usual, we're finding inspiration in what many of you are doing on PubPub. Recently, we've been calling it Community Publishing, or an ecosystem where individual communities customize their review, curation, production, and publication processes based on their needs, and collectively contribute to a global scholarly record. The variety of work across fields, as you'll see in the small sampling of Community highlights below, and initiatives like MITops are all key in bringing about the cultural and technological changes we need to fully realize a robust Community Publishing ecosystem.

PubPub recently partnered with the MIT Press to launch MIT Open Publishing Services. The program offers groups the option to tap into our publishing and strategy expertise for services that range from site design and structure to review management, copyediting, and marketing. Our first project supported the MIT Case Studies in Social and Ethical Responsibilities of Computing out of the Stephen A. Schwarzman College of Computing.

Volume 10, Issue 1 of The Journal of Qualitative Criminal Justice and Criminology is now live! A diamond open access journal since 2013, QC migrated its back issues onto PubPub last year. It publishes peer-reviewed, multidisciplinary research on making laws, breaking them, and reacting to that.

AfricArxiv, a community-led digital archive for African research communication, has been using PubPub to host their webinars and other communications about the state of open scholarship across Africa. We love seeing these valuable resources shared openly, like this month's webinar on "Democratizing Higher Education in Zambia Through Open Access Data" hosted jointly with TCC Africa.

Speaker Series: Lauren Klein & Catherin D'Ignazio, "Data Feminism"

The authors of the OA title Data Feminism (MIT Press) recently participated in the Just Infrastructures Series. You can watch a recording of their talk and view their slides, which are now online. The Series was created by researchers in the Computer Science Department, the School of Information Sciences and the College of Media at the University of Illinois "to interrogate the complex interactions between people, systems, and algorithms." Data Feminism (and its openly reviewed draft) was published on PubPub last year.

[1] We're Hiring!

We're looking for a software to developer to help make PubPub an end-to-end solution for community publishing. Join a great team that cares deeply about making knowledge accessible and an organization that prioritizes employee well-being. Learn more here.

[2] Open Publishing Awards

Nominations are now open for the second annual Open Publishing Awards! The Awards, operated by the Coko Foundation, acknowledge winners across three categories: open software, open models, and open content. If you'd like to shine a light on an open project, consider submitting a nomination. https://openpublishingawards.org/index.html

[3] PubPub User Forum and Roadmap

We want to hear from you—our users—more often! As such, we've replaced our Discourse forum with a new one on GitHub Discussions, to give the PubPub community one place to share ideas, ask questions, talk about best practices, and get help. We've also organized PubPub's roadmap into a high-level list of priorities, progress, and intentions.