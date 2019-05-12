PubPub Embed & Multimedia Examples

Images

PubPub supports image embeds in jpeg, png, or gif format. Here’s an example of a full-width image with a caption.

Timeline of the universe. A representation of the evolution of the universe over 13.77 billion years. The far left depicts the earliest moment we can now probe, when a period of "inflation" produced a burst of exponential growth in the universe. (Size is depicted by the vertical extent of the grid in this graphic.) For the next several billion years, the expansion of the universe gradually slowed down as the matter in the universe pulled on itself via gravity. More recently, the expansion has begun to speed up again as the repulsive effects of dark energy have come to dominate the expansion of the universe. The afterglow light seen by WMAP was emitted about 375,000 years after inflation and has traversed the universe largely unimpeded since then. The conditions of earlier times are imprinted on this light; it also forms a backlight for later developments of the universe.



NASA/WMAP Science Team

Images can also be aligned left or right, and resized as needed, as this gif aligned right and made small demonstrates.

Videos

PubPub supports native video embeds in the mp4 or webm formats. Here’s an example of a webm. Videos can also be resized and aligned.

Audio

PubPub supports native audio embeds in the mp3, wav, or ogg formats. Here’s an example of an ogg. Audio can also be resized and aligned.

File Downloads

PubPub allows authors to upload files of any type (including audio, video, and image) for the purpose of downloading. Here’s an example with a zip file.

iFrames

Authors can embed any webpage that supports iFrames directly into their article, with control over width, height, and alignment of the iFrame. You can use this to embed everything from iPython notebooks to custom data visualizations.

Additionally, PubPub provides convenient shortcuts for embedding content from YouTube, Vimeo, SoundCloud, and CodePen. We are happy to consider adding shortcuts for other commonly used embed sites on request.

Miss Goodall and the Wild Chimpanzees (1965) - Wildlife Documentary - A National Geographic Film

CSS 3D Solar System

The Clock of the Long Now

Charlotte Dada - Don't Let Me Down (Ghana 1971) by Romain Roux

Other Features

Tables

PubPub supports adding native HTML tables with row and column resizing, merging and splitting of cells, and table headers.

Name Occupation Person 1 Arthur Dent Radio producer Person 2 Zaphod Beeblebrox politician, confidence trickster

Equations

PubPub supports displaying and editing LaTeX math equations in realtime using Khan academy’s KaTeX. Equations can be displayed inline ( ∑ i x i sum_ix^i ∑i​xi) or as a figure on a new line: