PubPub Embed & Multimedia Examples

PubPub supports image embeds in jpeg, png, or gif format. Here’s an example of a full-width image with a caption.
Images can also be aligned left or right, and resized as needed, as this gif aligned right and made small demonstrates.
PubPub supports native video embeds in the mp4 or webm formats. Here’s an example of a webm. Videos can also be resized and aligned.
PubPub supports native audio embeds in the mp3, wav, or ogg formats. Here’s an example of an ogg. Audio can also be resized and aligned.
PubPub allows authors to upload files of any type (including audio, video, and image) for the purpose of downloading. Here’s an example with a zip file.
Authors can embed any webpage that supports iFrames directly into their article, with control over width, height, and alignment of the iFrame. You can use this to embed everything from iPython notebooks to custom data visualizations.
Additionally, PubPub provides convenient shortcuts for embedding content from YouTube, Vimeo, SoundCloud, and CodePen. We are happy to consider adding shortcuts for other commonly used embed sites on request.
PubPub supports adding native HTML tables with row and column resizing, merging and splitting of cells, and table headers.
Name
Occupation
Person 1
Arthur Dent
Radio producer
Person 2
Zaphod Beeblebrox
politician, confidence trickster
PubPub supports displaying and editing LaTeX math equations in realtime using Khan academy’s KaTeX. Equations can be displayed inline () or as a figure on a new line: