Charleston Conference Activity Sheet

Tuesday, Nov. 6:

Heather participating in Pre-Conference: Hacking for Good: How Libraries Can Hack their Systems and Organizations to align with future outcomes and Solve the Problems that Really Matter, Tuesday, November 5 • 9:00am - 12:00pm, Salon I, Gaillard Center 95 Calhoun Street, Charleston, SC 29401

Katharine Dunn, MIT Libraries participating in Chaos or Complexity: Transforming Publishing Models in the Plan S Era, Tuesday November 5, 2019 9:00am - 12:00pm

Gold Ballroom, Francis Marion Hotel 387 King St, Charleston, SC 29403, USA

Wednesday, Nov. 7:

John Maxwell presenting: Open Source Publishing Software: A Landscape Analysis, Wednesday November 6, 2019 10:45am - 11:25am

Citadel Green Room North, Embassy Suites Hotel 337 Meeting St, Charleston, SC 29401, USA

Heather moderating session: Annotation on Campus: Collaboration in the Classroom and Beyond, Wednesday, November 6 • 10:45am - 11:25am, Citadel Green Room South, Embassy Suites Hotel 337 Meeting St, Charleston, SC 29401, USA

Heather presenting in Acting Up!: Standards Improv and the Importance of Cross-Stakeholder Collaboration, Wednesday November 6, 2019 2:00pm - 3:10pm

Magnolia Room, Courtyard Marriott Hotel 125 Calhoun Street, Charleston, SC 29401

MITP and MIT Libraries, Better Together: How MIT Press and MIT Libraries are Joining Forces to Increase Openness to Scholarship, Wednesday November 6, 2019 3:30pm - 4:10pm

Grand Ballroom 3, Gaillard Center 95 Calhoun St, Charleston, SC 29401, USA

Thursday, Nov. 8

Heather moderating (Neapolitan Session), A New Sense of Campus Privacy? Are Libraries out of Step? Thursday November 7, 2019 9:30am - 10:15am

Grand Ballroom 2, Gaillard Center 95 Calhoun St, Charleston, SC 29401, USA

Heather moderating and Catherine Presenting, along with Katharine Dunn, Accelerating Digital Collaboration and Engagement: Experimenting with Open Communities, Thursday November 7, 2019 10:45am - 11:25am

Pinckney Room, Francis Marion Hotel 387 King Street, Charleston, SC 29401

John Maxwell presenting, And it’s time to talk about sustaining our scientific cyberinfrastructure, Thursday November 7, 2019 1:00pm - 2:10pm

Drayton Room, Francis Marion Hotel 387 King Street, Charleston, SC 29401