Collections are here (plus, some exciting team news)

The team has been heads down developing some big new features that we think you’re going to love. We’re ready to tell you about one of those today. We’d also like to introduce some lovely new PubPub team members. Team members, mailing list. Mailing list, team members. Read on to learn more.

Collection and metadata management. Using our new Collections feature, you can now create, cite, and deposit Journal Issues, Books, and Conference Proceedings with specific citation formats and metadata. There’s a lot to this new feature, so check out our full writeup on Discourse.

In the next few months, we’ll be expanding the feature to include different types of collections, more metadata, and new ways to display Pubs and Pages based on the collection type. Please get in touch via email or on Discourse if you have ideas for the future of Collections.

Upcoming Events

The Council of Science Editors Annual Meeting will take place in Columbus, Ohio, on May 5-7. At 10:00 AM on Tuesday, May 7, Heather Staines, Head of Partnerships, will moderate a session on Open Source Infrastructure and Workflow that includes Mael Plaine (eLife), Andrew Smeall (Hindawi), and Jennifer Regala (American Society for Plant Biologists).

The Knowledge Futures Group is sponsoring the upcoming Library Publishing Forum in Vancouver taking place on May 9th and 10th. Stop by our table to say hi or come to the following panels to learn more about what we’re doing: Open Source Publishing Tools Panel on Friday at 9:45 AM to hear Travis Rich, our Associate Director, discuss our philosophy and future plans for the KFG. Models of University Press and Library Publishing panel on Thursday at 11:15am to hear Catherine Ahearn, our Senior Project Editor, and Katherine Dunn, MIT Scholarly Communications Librarian, discuss a book series and partnership between the MIT Libraries, Press, and Knowledge Futures Group. How Library Publishers and Open Source Tools Can Reshape Academic Publishing panel on Thursday at 11:00 AM to hear Heather Staines, our Head of Partnerships, speak alongside Steel Wagstaff (Pressbooks), Michelle Reed (University of Texas at Arlington/Mavs Open Press), and Hugh McGuire (Rebus Foundation).



Community News

Some Personnel News…

Last but not least, we are thrilled to officially welcome three new teammates to the KFG team.

Deepak Jagdish has joined us as a designer on PubPub. You’ll see the impact of his work in everything from the reading experience to user interface to updated homepages soon. After graduating from the MIT Media Lab in 2014, Deepak has worked as an independent consultant for startups, large companies and research groups, helping them to architect visual layers of their datasets and information interfaces. When not thinking about design, he loves to spend his free time experiencing small joys of life with his toddler son.

Ian Reynolds has joined us as a full-stack developer on PubPub. He’s already made enormous contributions, including leading development of the new collections feature. Before PubPub, Ian was most recently in the Bay Area working at Khan Academy. In his spare time, he enjoys yelling at trains.

Heather Staines is joining us as the new Head of Partnerships for the Knowledge Futures Group. She’ll be helping us to expand PubPub and other KFG projects and to help us fulfill our mission of creating truly community-owned knowledge infrastructure. Prior to the KFG, Heather worked as the Director of Partnerships for Hypothesis, an open source annotation technology. Heather has two decades of experience in the scholarly communication space, both with publishers and with vendors and working on both books and journals. She has a Ph.D. in Military and Diplomatic History from Yale University. When she is not busy hanging out with her family, she enjoys karaoke and putting together programming for industry events.