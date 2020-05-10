Giving Voices to Communities through Open Source: PubPub and Ravenspace

PubPub and Ravenspace have many things in common. As hosting platforms they provide an open source space for scholarly content to be consumed and engaged with in new ways. Both are born from collaborations: PubPub, a project of the Knowledge Futures Group, grew from an initiative of the MIT Press and the MIT Media Lab. Ravenspace, a Mellon-funded project to highlight indigenous voices, is a collaboration between the University of British Columbia Press and the University of Washington Press. Both are proud to provide opportunities for new voices to be heard in various formats.

Please join this joint webinar, where we will feature two specific collaborations. Cursor_ is an open access theological journal started by researchers at the University of Heidelberg as an experimental place for discussion and collaboration, particularly for student created content. [add details about your book project here]