Config File for an Underlay Dot

A UL node/box/dot is an implementation of an Underlay node that filters for a specific set of shapes, and has two layers of configuration:

A config file, parsed to customize the dot.

Config variables, not necessarily limited to those in the Underlay spec, including UL shape filters and IPFS config parameters.

Config example

assertionPostUrl: <String> filters: [<Filter>] interface Filter: { include: [<PeerId>] exclude: [<PeerId>] shape: <Shape> route: <String>

Example: PubPub dot

Cursor_ wants to backup and sync a local copy of their pub, in a way that you can browse to your local copy and see an equivalent of the public web’s version of its pages and files.

Assertions derived from pubs, and generated while editing or importing them, captured in a Box: for reproduction elsewhere. How might this be used by Pub editors or reusers?

cf. WebDAV, Nextcloud for providing an interface

Node examples

Storage only

Propagation only

Public-key storage only? [for verification of old statements]

Storage + query resolution — like a mailserver [some will maintain their own; others will share a local node]

Nodes serve as a source of authority (for some context). If you want a different authority definition you might want to run your own node.

Consider identity-storage/cruxing: if you disappear you can’t modify those old knowledgestores.



Use cases

Versions/history: list of versions + timestamps associated with <x>

Works by author: list of docs by a single author