Dawit Tegbaru

Dawit (Ge'ez: ዳዊት dāwīt, "David")

Dawit joined the Knowledge Futures Group (KFG) September 2020 as Editorial Manager. His primary responsibilities include facilitating the curation and production of content on PubPub.

Eager to advance content enrichment strategies and streamline publication workflows for PubPub communities, Dawit recognizes his responsibilities require deep engagement and collaboration. He, along with his KFG colleagues, are dedicated to aligning community needs and best practices without stifling innovation. Together, they strive for, and are very committed to supporting the sustainable development of open authoring and publishing.

Background

Dawit’s work in scholarly publishing spans ~13 years, mostly managing journal portfolios for non-profit society publishers. He spent the majority of his career with the American Geophysical Union (10 years) but also oversaw journals for other societies in engineering and biomedicine disciplines as Managing Editor. Dawit was instrumental in developing the American Society for Radiation Oncology’s data sharing policy and advocated consensus building for a clinical trial data sharing policy among oncology journals more broadly.

Dawit has a B.A., in Global Affairs with a concentration in International Development from George Mason University.

[email protected]