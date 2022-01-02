Sustainability Plan Announcement

With $2MM in additional funding, Knowledge Futures Group launches Membership program and Community Services



In charting its pathway to sustainability, Knowledge Futures Group is launching two new initiatives: a Membership program and Community Services. We are grateful to have brought on an additional two million dollars of funding from Reid Hoffman, the Patrick J. McGovern Foundation, and the John S. and James L. Knight Foundation to make this possible. This financial support provides us the runway to focus on KFG’s financial sustainability in 2022 and beyond.



Membership and Community Services enable us to provide support to communities looking to leverage our open infrastructure more effectively and to connect with and learn from others who are doing so as well.



Membership: Yearly contributions to KFG mean access to member benefits such as convenings and networking, support and strategy from the KFG staff, and discounts on Community Services. We have multiple tiers allowing groups of all budgets to become Members.



Community Services: Fee-for-service contracts with our Content team for production, training, design, content-enrichment, and strategy for groups who want support getting onboarded and/or effectively publishing their work.



We’re dedicated to aligning our success with our ability to ensure the success of those who use our products, making us more sustainable over the long term.

Read the full announcement HERE .