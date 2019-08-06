Skip to main content
Published on Sep 06, 2019

Landscape Scan

by Heather Staines
Landscape of: agreements, consortia, unions?

KFG:

http://www.informationpower.co.uk/news/press-release-transparent-comms-of-oa-services-and-prices/

https://scholarlykitchen.sspnet.org/2019/08/01/building-for-the-long-term-why-business-strategies-are-needed-for-community-owned-infrastructure/

https://www.linkedin.com/pulse/concept-importance-knowledge-supply-chains-babis-marmanis/

PubPub:

https://comments.coar-repositories.org

Transformative Agreement between Wiley and VIVA https://www.infodocket.com/2019/08/07/the-virtual-library-of-virginia-viva-and-wiley-announce-a-two-year-open-access-agreement-pilot/

U.Az OA Investment fund:
https://new.library.arizona.edu/about/awards/oa-fund

