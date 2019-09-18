Streamlined imports, multiple license choices, and more

Subscribe to the aspirationally bi-weekly PubPub Newsletter.

Hello and welcome to our PubPub feature and community updates newsletter. It's been a few weeks, so we have exciting features, community news, and events to announce. Among them, we've made some big improvements to imports, long one of our most-requested features. Read on for more.

— Team PubPub

Streamlined, multi-file imports. One of our most requested features has been better support for importing complex documents. We’ve been listening. You can now import documents with tables, captions, images, inline math, and yes, references and footnotes from a variety of file formats — including Markdown, Word and even LaTeX packages! It’s still not perfect, but it’s a big step forward and, if we do say so ourselves, is already one of the better systems out there. We’re just getting started, so if you have ideas for how to make it even better (or see anything odd), drop us a line at [email protected].

Searchable footnotes and citations. Footnotes and citations now automatically appear in the footer of your Pubs, which means you no longer need to manually add a Citation or Footnote list. They’re also searchable, and that’s only the beginning of enhancements we’re planning like multiple citation styles and Crossref depositing.

Choose your license. By popular demand, you can now choose to publish your works under multiple Creative Commons licenses from the Pub footer or Pub settings. At the moment, we’re asking communities to adopt Free Cultural Works licenses and reserving more restrictive and custom licenses for paid users. However, if you need a particular license for your community, please reach out.

Community News

Want your community news featured here? Send a note to [email protected] or post it to our Discourse community!

Documentarity, a new publication from the MIT Press, is now live on PubPub thanks to generous funding from TOME

Sharenthood, the latest publication of the Strong Ideas Series, is now live.

Remarks on Noam, tributes to Noam Chomsky on the occasion of his 90th birthday, are now up on PubPub and welcoming submissions from readers.

Events & Publications